|
|
Lemul Lopez, 30
Webster - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Lemuel Lopez Feliciano, 30 of Webster on April 15, 2019.
Lemuel was born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, a son of Carlos Lopez, Sr and Maria Feliciano. He graduated from North High School and attended Quinsigamond Community College. In 2006, Lemuel met Angelina Vessello and spent the next 13 years together in Worcester, Charlton and most recently Webster raising a family. Lemuel worked as a truckdriver for the Vessello Inc. construction company.
Lemuel is survived by his life's love and fiancée, Angeline Vessello, their three children Atalia Elizabeth Lopez, Lemuel Lee Lopez, Jr. and Gianni Lee Lopez; his parents, Carlos Lopez, Sr and Maria Feliciano; a brother, Carlos Lopez, Jr; two sisters, Cari Lopez and Tahia Lopez; his in laws, Jeffrey and Donna Vessello; brother in law, Anthony Vessello; many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and extended family members.
Lemuel a gentile soul with a great sense of humor, kind and generous way, loved street bikes, cars and was dedicated to his children and Angelina. The greatest moments in Lemuel's life were those spent with enjoying special time with his children.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Friday, April 26th from 4 pm to 7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His funeral will be held from the funeral home with a procession to St John's Church, 44 Temple Street where his Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Burial will be private In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lopez children's benefit fund, c/o Berkshire Bank, 993 Grafton Street Worcester MA 01604.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019