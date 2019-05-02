|
|
Lena M. (Furno) Gouin
N. UXBRIDGE - Lena M. (Furno) Gouin, 90, of Yale St. died Wed. May 1, 2019 at the Lydia Taft House after a brief illness. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Edward J. "Sonny" Gouin; her daughter, Patricia A. Daley of Bromfield, CO; 2 sons, James E. and his wife Lorene Gouin of Webster and Kenneth J. "Moose" Gouin of N. Uxbridge; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sophie Bombara of Douglas; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son in law Timothy Daley and was sister of the late John, Thomas, Florentine, Anthony, and Angelo Furno, Mary Furno and Florence Demmons. Born in Douglas, MA on Aug. 1, 1928 she was the daughter of Carmine and Frances (Sostanza) Furno, and was raised in Douglas and has lived in Uxbridge the past 71 years.
Mrs. Gouin was a devoted homemaker, caring for and raising her family. A great mother, she enjoyed baking cookies (the best in the world) and working around her yard. She was a lifelong member of the Second Congregational Church in Douglas.
Her funeral service will be held Sat. May 4 at 1 pm in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd. Uxbridge. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to her service from 12 noon to 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lena's memory may be made to: the American Parkinson's Disease Assoc. 720 Harrison Ave. Suite 707, Boston, MA 02118. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2019