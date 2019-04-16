Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Fazio Funeral Home
9 Branch St
Worcester, MA 01604
(508) 753-6977
Lena Lucivero Obituary
Lena Lucivero, 92- Yoga Instructor

Worcester -

Lena ( Loconsolo) Lucivero, 92, passed away Sunday, April 14 at Saint Mary's Health Center in Worcester.

Lena was born on March 7, 1927 in Upton, Massachusetts a daughter of the late Archangelo and Anna (Fenio) Loconsolo. She was the loving wife to the late Bruce "Bruno" Lucivero.

Lena's most enjoyable experience was teaching yoga to friends and seniors. In 1994 she began a business endeavor that was called Yoga for seniors. Lena taught classes for over 20 years at the Shrewsbury Senior Center and Saint Anne's Church in Shrewsbury.

Lena is survived by her son Thomas and his wife Nancy of Narragansett, R.I., her son James and his wife Diana of Falmouth, MA, and her sister Gloria Bodinizo and husband Joe. Lena had five grandchildren, David Lucivero, Laura Powers, Cara Sinatro, Bruno Lucivero and Gabrielle Lucivero and six great grandchildren, Teddy, Logan, Lucy, Brooklyn, Sammy and Katarina , her loving godson William Loconsolo of Worcester and life long best friend Kathy Flaherty.

Private services were held at the Fazio Funeral Home in Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019
