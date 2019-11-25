|
|
Lena G. (Gentile) Terlizzi at 93
Shrewsbury - Lena G. (Gentile) Terlizzi, 93, of Shrewsbury died peacefully Saturday November 23, 2019 in the St. Francis Home surrounded by her loved ones. She leaves her devoted children, her daughter Marie C. Terlizzi, two son's Michael P. Terlizzi and Maurice A. Terlizzi, all of Shrewbury. Lena was the proud grandmother to Mario A. Terlizzi who is stationed in Japan with the United States Navy and his wife Bridget, Maggie L. Terlizzi and Olivia R. Terlizzi both of Auburn. Lena also leaves her great granddaughter Charlotte Lena Terlizzi. She leaves many nephews, nieces and great nephews and great nieces. She was predeceased by a brother Maurice F. Gentile and a sister Julia A. Giangaspro.
Lena was born in Worcester daughter of the late Andrew and Jennie (Rana) Gentile and has lived in Shrewsbury since 1977. Lena worked at the Putnam Card and Gift Shop before she retired. Previous to that she worked alongside her former husband Mario Terlizzi owning and operating Mario's Restaurants on Cape Cod and Worcester.
Lena was a long time member of the Church of St. Anne. She enjoyed playing Bingo and a good day at the Casino. She had a great zest for life. True to her Italian heritage she loved to cook, bake, and celebrate all the Holidays with her family. She loved being home and taking care of her family. Lena will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Lena's family would like to thank the staff of the 3rd floor of the St. Francis Home especially, April, Debbie, Tina, Gina, Matthew, and Shelly L., their kindness and compassion will always be remembered.
Lena's funeral will be held on Friday November 29 from the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St. with a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30AM in the Church of St Anne, 130 Boston Turnpike. A period of calling hours will be held Friday morning only from 9AM to 11:00AM prior to leaving for Church. Entombment will be in St Johns Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 100 North Parkway, Worcester MA 01605. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Lena please visit her memorial at
mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019