Lennie B. LeBlanc, 45
FITCHBURG - Lennie B. LeBlanc, 45 of Fitchburg, formerly of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital from complications due to contracting COVID-19 and pneumonia which complicated his already existing health challenges.
Lennie was born in Worcester with cerebral palsy. He resided at Seven Hills Foundation for many years where he was involved in activities. Lennie enjoyed visiting with family and loved music. Lennie is now home in heaven.
Lennie is survived by his parents Leonard E. LeBlanc of Boylston and Josephine E. Mangano of Sturbridge; two sisters, Amy Levins and her husband Jim of Sutton and Cynthia LeBlanc of Avon, CT.; two nieces and a nephew, Meghan, Ashley and Joey Levins; an uncle, Gary Mangano of Worcester; two aunts, Charlene D'Errico and her husband Tom of Falmouth and Caroline LeBlanc-Hager and her husband Jon of New Mexico. He is predeceased by his identical twin brother who died at birth.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, services for Lennie will be held privately. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To share your thoughts and memories of Lennie, please visit his personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuenral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 11, 2020