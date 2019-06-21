|
Leo G. Boliver, 79
Millbury - Leo G. "Dino" Boliver, 79, passed away Thursday, June 20th in St. Vincent's Hospital after a short illness.
His wife, Mary C. (Bergeron) Boliver passed away in 2010. He leaves two children, James G. Boliver and his wife Tracey, of Oxford and Barbara Marderosian and her husband, Scott, of Charlton; four beloved grandchildren, Grace, Flora, Luke, and Shayla; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, James and Bridget (Hassett) Boliver; and two siblings, Jeanne Brown and Vincent Boliver. He was an outstanding father, grandfather, and role model.
Leo was a graduate of New England School of Accounting, a former volunteer firefighter at Engine 3 of East Millbury, and a former member of the Army National Guard. He worked for many years as a banker and retired as one of the senior vice presidents at Shawmut Bank. A faithful parishioner at our Lady of Lourdes Church in Worcester, he was involved in many charitable and community events. He was a member of the Millbury Lions Club, American Legion, MA Beach Buggy Association, Singletary Rod and Gun Club, and Rhode Island Mobile Sportfishermen. Leo was an avid outdoorsman who will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and adventure.
Family and friends will honor and remember Leo's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, June 23rd from 4 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 24th at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton Street in Worcester. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rhode Island Mobile Sportfishermen, 104 South Woody Hill Rd. Westerly, RI 02891 C/O scholarship fund. Please visit Leo's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 21 to June 22, 2019