Rev. Leo P. Brassard, A.A., 78
Worcester - Reverend Leo P. Brassard, A.A., 78, died Monday, March 18, 2019 in St. Francis Rehabilitation Center, Worcester after a long illness.
Besides his fellow Assumptionist priests and brothers, he leaves a brother, Maurice G. Brasssard of California; 2 sisters, Emily LaBrecque of Plainville, CT and Annette Johnson of Knoxville, IL; and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother Armand Brassard.
He was born in Berlin, NH, a son of Philip and Germaine (Audet) Brassard and graduated from Assumption Preparatory School here in 1959. He then attended Assumption College before entering the Assumptionist novitiate in Saugerties, NY, where he professed first vows on April 28, 1962. He studied for the priesthood in France and was ordained in Worcester on May 31, 1969. He also studied at the Institute for Spiritual Leadership at Loyola University in Chicago.
Father Brassard first taught religion at the prep school for 2 years before being assigned to the Montmartre Shrine in Quebec. He then served as a founding missionary in Korea for 17 years under the French Province. He was assigned to the Philippine mission for 4 years before returning to Worcester in 2013.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 10:00 AM in the chapel at Saint Anne/Saint Patrick Church, 16 Church Street, Fiskdale. The Rev. Dennis M. Gallagher, Provincial of the North American Province, will be the principal celebrant. Burial will be in the Assumptionist section of Saint Anne's Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Saturday before the Mass. Donations in his name may be made to the Assumptionist Retirement Fund, 330 Market St., Brighton, MA 02135. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School St., Webster.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019