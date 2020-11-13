Leo M. D'Agostino 88Shrewsbury - Fillippo "Leo" D'Agostino, 88, a long-time resident of Shrewsbury, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after a brief illness.Leo was born and raised in Worcester, son of Anthony and Luisa (Delmonaco) D'Agostino. Leo graduated from Commerce High School and furthered his education earning a degree in Accounting from the Ward School of Business. He then began his career in management where he worked for various companies including Gutterman's International and as an assistant manager and sales associate for Bonardi's Formal Wear for over 22 years, retiring in 2000. His personality, warm heart, and big bright smile earned him numerous friends and clients who loved him.On September 14, 1957, Leo married the "Love of his Life" and devoted partner for the next 63 years, Pina Coppellotti. Together they raised five children and were inseparable, devoted to each other and their family; when you saw one, you saw both. They built a house in Shrewsbury and it remained the gathering point for his family, friends, holidays, and special occasions.Leo is survived by his loving wife, Pina, and his five children, Donna D'Agostino and her partner Larry Landry of Worcester; Phillip D'Agostino and his wife Lori of Worcester; Joseph D'Agostino and his wife Rosa of Shrewsbury; twin daughters, Lisa Govoni and her husband Andrew of Shrewsbury, Linda Rothera and her husband James of Worcester. He is also survived by his eight cherished grandchildren who he was so proud of: Michael, Joseph, Adrianna, Matthew, Rachel, Steven, Nicole, and James III; his sister in-law, Phyllis D'Agostino; and two brother-in-laws, Nello and Orlando Coppellotti; many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. He was predeceased by eight siblings: Philomena, Italo and Larry D'Agostino; Maurice, Salvatore and Peter Mastrapasqua; Bettina Larivee; and Grace Thomas; and his sister in-law, Alice D'Agostino.Leo was a member of St. Anne's Church, the Pope John XXIII Council Knights of Columbus, the Greendale Men's Club and Shrewsbury Racquet Club where he loved to stay fit playing tennis. He also loved fishing, comedy, notably making all who he encountered laugh using numerous platitudes and one-liners.The Family would like to personally thank the staff of Summit Eldercare of Worcester for their kind, compassionate care, especially Lauren NP, Mary RN, Fustina, Theresa and Lisa.Leo's funeral will be held Tuesday, November 17th at 11:00 am in St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Road. COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing will apply. A period of calling hours will be held from 8:30 to 10:15 am Tuesday in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street prior to departing for church. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery. Memorial remembrances in his name can be made to St. Anne's Human Services, 130 Boston Turnpike Road, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. A Celebration of Leo's Life will be planned in the future once the COVID restrictions are lifted.