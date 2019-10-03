|
Leo E. Decoteau, 90
Whitinsville - Leo E. Decoteau, 90, passed away peacefully at Umass Medical Center in Worcester on Tues. Oct. 1, 2019. He was surrounded by love with his daughters at his side. Leo was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Lila (McGuire) Decoteau.
He leaves his two daughters, Laura (Decoteau) Barbetta, who had devoted countless hours to his care in his later years and her husband, Richard of Whitinsville, and Lila (Decoteau) Massey of Waxhaw, North Carolina. He adored his two grandchildren, Marissa Massey and Tyler Massey of Waxhaw, North Carolina. He is also survived by his brothers, Theodore Decoteau and his wife Evelyn of Auburn, and Roger Decoteau and his wife Caroline (Sue) of West Boylston and many nieces and nephews.
Born in Woonsocket, RI on Nov. 6, 1928 Leo was the son of Theodore and Florence (St. Andre) Decoteau and resided in Douglas in his early years, then moved to Whitinsville, where he raised his family and spent the majority of his life. Leo proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He worked for the former Whitin Machine Works Co. in Whitinsville, and then for Raytheon Co. as a production supervisor for 26 years until his retirement in 1990. He was a devout member of St. Patrick's Parish in Whitinsville, a long time member of the Knights of Columbus Mumford Council #365, and was an active member of the Northbridge Senior Center.
Leo was an avid lover of New England sports, especially the New England Patriots. He enjoyed animals of all kinds, but especially had a deep love for dogs. Leo's greatest love was the love for his family. There was nothing more important in his eyes. He was so proud of the family he had, and always said that he felt that it was his greatest accomplishment.
His family would like to extend a special thank you to the hard-working staff at St. Camillus Healthcare Center in Whitinsville for their care and support to Leo this past year.
Leo's funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM in St. Patrick's Parish, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville on Sat. Oct. 19th. Burial will be immediately following in St Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leo's memory may be sent to: St. Camillus Healthcare Center, 447 Hill Street Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit:
http://www.JackmanFuneralHomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 13, 2019