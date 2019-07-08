|
Leo E. DiDonato, 100
WEBSTER - Leo E. DiDonato, 100, a retired property developer, died Sunday July 7, 2019 peacefully at his home in Uxbridge.
He is survived by his long time companion and fiancé, Charlene Kennan, son Richard DiDonato and his wife, Janice of Webster, Charlene's son, Jay and his family, brother Jeremiah DiDonato and his longtime companion Muriel of Webster, sister-in-law, Gayle DiDonato of Dudley, daughter-in-law, Viginia DiDonato of Dudley, grandchildren Debra Tagg and husband Michael of Charlton, Pamela O'Sullivan and husband Michael of Shrewsbury and Jeffrey DiDonato of Dudley and four great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Kristin Tagg and Julia and John O'Sullivan.
He is pre-deceased by wife, Pearl Ryan, son, Leonard, brothers Tony, Pat and Sam, sisters, Carol Dellomo, Rose Dufries and Clara and Armenia DiDonato.
Mr. DiDonato was born in Worcester, MA. He is the son of the late Emil and the late Laura (Troy) DiDonato. He served in the Navy during World War II from 10/18/43 to 12/22/45. He lived most of his life in Webster and enjoyed living on Webster Lake. A proud member of the American Legion post, VFW ,TSKK and Booster AC all in Webster. Leo had a life-long love of golf that began when he was a golf caddy and continued throughout his life playing golf at many area courses.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 AM on Thursday, July 11 at St. Louis Church, 14 Lake St., Webster, MA Burial will be in Corbin Cemetery, Dudley Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 10 from 6 to 8 PM at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave., Dudley, MA. The Webster -Dudley Veterans Council will provide military honors .
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Uxbridge Fire/EMS Dept. 25 South Main Street, Uxbridge, MA 01569.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019