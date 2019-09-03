Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
12 Spring St
Whitinsville, MA 01588
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
121 Linwood St.
Linwood, MA
Leo Lafreniere


1936 - 2019
Leo Lafreniere Obituary
Leo L. Lafreniere, 83

Sutton - Leo L. Lafreniere, 83, of Whitins Rd. in the Manchaug section of Sutton, died Sun. Sept. 1, 2019 at Beaumont Nursing and Rehab after an illness.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Frances M. (Calnan) Lafreniere; a brother Wilfrid N. and his wife Lucille Lafreniere of Uxbridge; a sister Jeanette L. Pouliot of Whitinsville; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 4 sisters Evelyn T. Vincent, Theresa C. Royer, Yvette Lafreniere and Adrienne Lafreniere.

Born in Whitinsville on Aug. 4, 1936, he was the son of Louis J.L. and Emma M. (Carignan) Lafreniere, was raised in Linwood, and lived in Manchaug since building his own home there in 1966.

Mr. Lafreniere worked as a carpenter 22 years for George Guertin's Linwood Lumber Co. He later became a self-employed carpenter, working throughout the area until 2015, retiring due to illness. He enjoyed having coffee in the local coffee shops and dining out with his wife. He will be remembered as a gentleman, a craftsman with a strong work ethic with a genuine love for his family.

Leo's Funeral will be held on Thurs. Sept. 5 from Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St. Whitinsville with a Mass at 11 am in Good Shepherd Church 121 Linwood St. Linwood. Burial will follow in the Quabbin Cemetery, Ware, MA. A calling hour will be held Thurs. Sept 5 at the funeral home in Whitinsville from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Memorial donations in Leo's memory may be made to the 300 5th Ave Unit 6 Waltham, MA 02451. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
