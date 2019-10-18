|
Leo M. Lavin, Sr., 95
Grafton - Leo M. Lavin, Sr., 95, passed away October 17, 2019 following a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife Marie-Paule C. (Girard) Lavin. He is survived by his daughters, Jean Ferreira of Gilford, NH and Beth DePasquale of North Grafton, with whom he made his home. He also leaves daughter-in-law, Mary Lavin of Sutton, his grandchildren Kenneth Henneberry of Foxboro, MA, Sarah and Shaine DePasquale of North Grafton, Maura Bettez of Coventry, RI and Dr. Kristen Lavin of New Bedford, MA and great grandchildren, Liam and Owen Henneberry and Jude Micheal Bettez. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Leo M. Lavin Jr and his brothers James, Francis and John Lavin.
Leo was born July 17, 1924 in Worcester, son of the late Alice (Power) and Michael Lavin. His roots were in the city but he lived most of his life in North Grafton. He worked at Morgan Construction Co for more than 3 decades and also at Fuller Brush and Fallon Healthcare. If you knew Leo you'll always remember him singing and humming his way through his day, whether he was at work, at home, shopping, or singing with the Greendale Men's Club Chorus as he was their eldest member. Marie-Paule was the love of his life and after many years of marriage their romance never faded. Leo would travel the world with Mary (as he called her), taking trips to Ireland, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and across the USA. While he did not have pets of his own in his later years he grew to love his granddaughter's beloved Shi Tzu "Lucy".
All are welcome to gather with Leo's family and friends on Sunday October 20, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at Roney's Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Leo on Monday October 21st at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church 17 Waterville St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. He will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with his family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019