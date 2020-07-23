1/
Leo Martella
1921 - 2020
Leo J. Martella, 98

WORCESTER - Mr Leo J. Martella, 98, passed away on Monday July 13, 2020 at UMass University Hospital with his family by his side.

Leo was born in Worcester on October 28, 1921 and was a son of the late John F. and Mary (Carrera) Martella Sr. He was a loving husband to the late Sabina (Martocci) Martella whom he lost in 1994.

A lifelong Worcester resident, Mr. Martella was a Firefighter for over 35 years for the City of Worcester. He served with the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific theatre. Leo was a member of the Fire Dept. Union, the Grafton Hill American Legion #323 and the Retired Men's Club of Greendale, Inc.

Leo is survived by his three sons, John F. Martella and his wife Rebecca of Auburn, Paul R. Martella and his wife Mary Beth, and David L. Martella and his wife Mary Pat of Worcester; he leaves a daughter, Nancy M. Corrigan and her husband Mark of Holden; a sister, Nancy A. Reid of Pennsylvania, and a brother, John F. Martella Jr of Worcester.; also he leaves six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Leo was pre-deceased by his sister, Phyllis Martella.

A private funeral service was held for Leo according to his wishes. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, Louis M. Fazio III, Director.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Leo was a great guy to work with. I send my condolences to his family. God speed my friend.
T. White
Coworker
