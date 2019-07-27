|
|
Leo McCabe, 79
Holden - Atty. Leo P. McCabe died on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda (Barry) McCabe, a daughter Jennifer Esposito McCabe and her sons Oscar and Gaspar Esposito of Holden, a son Matthew McCabe, his wife Mary and their children Rachel, Thomas, John (Jack) and Luke of Swarthmore, PA, a daughter Dr. Elizabeth Dobles, her husband Ricardo and their children Gabriel, Javier and Anna of Holden, a daughter Rebecca Murphy, her husband Brian and their children Tadgh and Liam of Hyde Park, MA. A grandson, Arthur Leo Esposito predeceased him.
He was born in Charleston (Boston), MA, the ninth child of Edward A. McCabe and Marietta E. McCabe. He is survived by a sister Doris A. Flynn of Medford, MA a brother Edward J. McCabe of Virginia Beach, VA.
Leo practiced law in Holden, Massachusetts for over 50 years. He was a member of the Worcester County Bar Association and The Massachusetts Bar Association. He graduated from Suffolk University in 1961 and from Suffolk Law School in 1964. He was a member of the United States Supreme Court Bar admitted in 1969.
There are no calling hours and the burial will be private.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 27 to July 28, 2019