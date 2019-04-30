|
Leo Ray McCarter Sr.
Lancaster - Leo Ray McCarter, Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26th, 2019 in his home in Bonita Springs, Florida with his loving wife of 63 years by his side.
Leo was born on January 1, 1935 in Butler County, Missouri and moved to Massachusetts over 60 years ago with the love of his life, Dolores, to attend college. Leo received a Bachelor of Science degree from Atlantic Union College in Lancaster, MA and a Master's degree from Fitchburg State University in Fitchburg, MA.
Leo had a successful and rewarding career as a science teacher spending much of his career with the Leominster Public Schools teaching junior high and high school. Upon retiring, Leo's love for teaching never waned and he continued to share his knowledge as a substitute teacher at Nashoba Regional High School.
Leo had multiple interests including a passion for bird watching, fishing, travel and a true love of gardening. His love of growing plants, especially tomatoes, earned him the affectionate nickname of "Tomato Man" by his friends in Bonita Springs. His bird knowledge was much admired not only by friends and family, but also by neighbors who would come to visit and ask for help identifying a bird they saw. Additionally, Leo had a passion for metal detecting, once finding a diamond necklace which he lovingly gave to Dolores as a gift.
As much as Leo loved Massachusetts, especially camping on Cape Cod and going to Skaket Beach, he always talked about moving to Florida "someday." This would be proportionately vocalized by the decrease in temperature when cold weather arrived in New England. For many years following retirement, Leo and Dolores traveled to Florida during the winter months so he could live in "perpetual summer," ultimately moving permanently to Florida two years ago. The temperate climate in Florida allowed Leo to spend multiple hours practicing and perfecting his technique for cornhole (bean bag). This dedication to practice and the game made Leo a much sought-after partner in tournaments within his community.
Leo was preceded in death by his father Lee, mother Julia (Pansygrau), brothers Howard and Ohmer (Leon). He is survived by his wife Dolores (Loignon), and their five sons: Leo Jr and his wife Monica of Shirley, MA, Timothy of Riverside, CA, Steven and his wife Cathy of York, PA, Jerry and his wife Danielle of Lancaster, MA and Jon of Round Rock, TX, as well as his sister Dorothy of Cottonwood, AZ.
Additionally, Leo leaves eight grandchildren whom he loved and was extremely proud of: Shavon (predeceased), Michael, Brigid, Elise, Christopher, Amanda, Patrick, Mark, Sara Marie, a great-grandson: Leo, and multiple nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend its thanks to Hope Hospice for their care and compassion over the last two weeks.
Per Leo's request, a memorial service will not be held. He asked that each person whose life he touched instead take the time to reflect on all the blessings in their lives and to hug those that are still with you, and share the love he displayed to those around him.
The family requests donations be made in Leo's memory to Hope Hospice 9470 HealthPark Cr. Ft. Myers, FL 33908.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019