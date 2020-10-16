Leo Mullany, 87WORCESTER - Leo Mullany, 87, passed away Thursday, October 15.He leaves several cousins in Worcester and in Ireland. His brother, Martin Mullany passed away in 2011. He was born in County Roscommon, Ireland son of Michael and Molly (O'Connor) Mullany.Leo was the head mechanic for 35 years for Saint John's Cemetery, prior to that he worked as a printer.A Graveside Service will be held Monday, October 19 at 1pm in St. John's Cemetery in section Saint Leo. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home.