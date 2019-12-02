|
Leo J. Robillard, 83
LEICESTER - Leo J. Robillard, 83, of the Cherry Valley section of Leicester, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester after a brief illness.
He leaves his brother Roger W. Robillard of Auburn, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers Alfred C. and Edward G. Robillard.
Leo worked as a cost estimator for Rice Barton Corp. in Worcester for 30 years, retiring in 1995.
He was born in Leicester, the son of Edward C. and Evelyn M. (Cournoyer) Robillard and graduated from Leicester High School and Worcester Junior College. He later served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Joseph/St. Pius X Parish. He was an avid reader.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 from the MORIN FUNERAL HOME,1131 Main St., Leicester with a Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 1153 Main St., Leicester. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Leicester. A calling hour will precede the services from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home on Thursday.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph/St.Pius X Parish, 759 Main St., Leicester, Ma. 01524.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019