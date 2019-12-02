Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Robillard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Robillard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo Robillard Obituary
Leo J. Robillard, 83

LEICESTER - Leo J. Robillard, 83, of the Cherry Valley section of Leicester, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester after a brief illness.

He leaves his brother Roger W. Robillard of Auburn, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers Alfred C. and Edward G. Robillard.

Leo worked as a cost estimator for Rice Barton Corp. in Worcester for 30 years, retiring in 1995.

He was born in Leicester, the son of Edward C. and Evelyn M. (Cournoyer) Robillard and graduated from Leicester High School and Worcester Junior College. He later served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Joseph/St. Pius X Parish. He was an avid reader.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 from the MORIN FUNERAL HOME,1131 Main St., Leicester with a Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 1153 Main St., Leicester. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Leicester. A calling hour will precede the services from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home on Thursday.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph/St.Pius X Parish, 759 Main St., Leicester, Ma. 01524.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -