Leo J. Skonicki, 90
AUBURN - Leo J. Skonicki, 90, of Auburn, died on Thursday May 9, 2019 in Christopher House of Worcester after a period of declining health.
He was born and raised in South Chicago, Illinois, son of Walter J. and Mae T. (Godlewski) Skonicki.
Leo had been an Accountant for many years.
He leaves his nieces and nephews, Dianne M. Benoit and her husband Craig of Auburn, Donna M. Sibley and her husband Paul of Auburn, Steven P. Richer of Millbury, R. David Richer of Cleveland, OH, and Janine I. Cobb and her husband Kevin of Worcester and many grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Walter J. Skonicki, Jr., Genevieve (Skonicki) Richer and Thomas Skonicki and his brother-in-law Roger R Richer.
Leo was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Auburn, Council # 4158, where he worked the bingo games.
Leo was an avid golfer and played in the Knights of Columbus golf league.
His favorite pastimes were puzzles, time with family, listening to jazz, and the ocean. When his sister and brother-in-law moved to Massachusetts in the early 1960's, he spent every summer vacation here to be with his Northeast family and "ride the waves." He then moved to Massachusetts for good in the early 1980's, where he was able to go to the beach as often as he could.
Special thanks to the staff of Christopher House of Worcester for their devotion and kindness to Leo these last few years
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Leo's family on Friday June 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm in the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Burial will be held privately in Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. To leave a note of condolence for Leo's family or to view his "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 17 to June 18, 2019