1/
Leo Toloczko
1927 - 2020
Leo W. Toloczko, 93

AUBURN - Leo W. Toloczko, 93, longtime Auburn resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital, Worcester.

Born and raised in Worcester, Leo was the youngest of ten children born to the late Joseph and Helena (Wierszylo) Toloczko. He was a graduate of Worcester Boy's Trade School, prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army during World War II. He served two years, and was honorably discharged in 1947. Upon returning home, he joined the family painting business. He later worked as a union painter and eventually was self employed. He attended Fitchburg State University where he received his teacher's certificate. Leo took a teaching position at Worcester Technical High School, retiring after a lengthy teaching career.

He touched many with his kindness and sense of humor, was a life member of the Auburn Elks, and was a faithful communicant of North American Martyrs Church. In his free time, Leo enjoyed traveling, gardening, photography and following the Red Sox.

Leo is survived by his sons: Eugene R. "Geno" Toloczko and his wife Laurie, of Auburn, and Steven M. Toloczko and his wife Frances, of Templeton; his grandsons, Tyson and Matthew; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Leo was predeceased by his wife, Nancy M. (Tantimonaco) Toloczko, and all nine of his siblings.

Services will be held privately for Mr. Toloczko's family. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory of Leo, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
