Leoda M. Hersom
SOUTH GRAFTON - Leoda M. "Dolly" (Hammarstrom) Hersom, 85, of Zgonis Drive passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Worcester.
She was the wife of the late Ralph H. Hersom Jr., who died November 5, 1974.
Born in Worcester, MA on February 13, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Elmer G. and Agnes (Hinckley) Hammarstrom. She was a 1952 graduate of South High in Worcester and attended the Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing.
Dolly began her career as a nursing assistant at Keith Hill Nursing Home in Grafton while also providing private home care in the area. She then went on to become a special needs paraprofessional, lovingly known as "Mrs. Lee", in the Grafton and Uxbridge School Systems for 25 years until her retirement in 2004.
Dolly was a member of the Grafton and Northbridge Senior Centers and the Rockdale Congregational Church in Northbridge. She was also a proud supporter of the "Be Like Brit Foundation".
Dolly is survived by her children; Richard S. "Rick" Hersom of Auburn, Debra L. Hersom of S. Grafton, Diana L. Sanders of Tallahassee, FL, Ralph R. Hersom of Lakeville, and Amy M. Humber of Millbury; one brother, Richard E. Hammarstrom of Leicester, three nieces; Barbara J. Karpowich of Brimfield, Nancy C. Cottle of Leicester, and Sharon M. Bailey of Westerly, RI; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert E. Hammarstrom, four sisters; Lorraine V. Hammarstrom, Gertrude M. Webber, Claire L. Blett, and Arlene M. Hammarstrom; a nephew, Lawrence J. Haire, and an infant grandson, Jonathan R. Hersom.
A Celebration of Life to honor Dolly will be held Sunday, March 1st from 1-4pm at the Whitin Lasell Manor, 120 Hill Street, Whitinsville, MA 01588.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma Funeral Home, Whitinsville, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020