Leon A. "Woody" Woodcock Jr., 96
Sterling - Leon "Woody" A. Woodcock Jr., 96, died peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare - University Campus, Worcester. He was born in Sterling, a son of Leon A. and Luella (Arnold) Woodcock and was a life-long Sterling resident
Woody graduated from Leominster High School and proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. Woody was the 3rd generation of 5 generations of Woodcock family barbers in Sterling. The family Barber shop opened in 1912 and Woody owned and operated the Main Street, Sterling location for many years. Woody was beloved by the Sterling community. He was a member of First Church in Sterling as well as the American Legion Post 189 in Sterling where he leaves many close friends. He was also a member of the Elks in Clinton. Woody loved playing cards and watching baseball and basketball with his family and friends.
Woody was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Marion C. (Douglas) Woodcock in 1999. He leaves his daughters, Donna J. Lashua and her husband, Geary of Surfside Beach, SC and Bette L. Moulton and her husband, Roy of Sterling; his step daughter, Helen M. Mitchell of Clinton; his brother, James Woodcock of NC; three grandchildren, John SanMartino, Michael Lashua and Derek Moulton; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Woodcock and his sister, Marge Courtney.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Woody's family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 5th in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6th at the First Church in Sterling, 6 Meeting House Hill Rd., Sterling. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clinton Rd., Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 189 P.O. Box 245, Sterling, MA 01564. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019