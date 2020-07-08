Leona Marie (Viger) Gately, 97



SPENCER - Leona Marie (Viger) Gately passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. She was 97. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis H. Gately, Sr, who died in 1999 and her son, Donald B. Gately, who died in 2009. She leaves her son, Francis H. Gately, Jr and his wife, Susan of Worcester and their children, Julie Gately Lynch, Maura Gately Jereb, and Daniel Gately; her daughter-in-law, Mary (Plitouki) Gately of Rutland and her daughter, Cassandra Gately Tessier. She leaves also eight much-loved Great-Grandchildren. Born in New Bedford, MA, daughter of Achille and Eugenie (Therrien) Viger. Leona was predeceased by her sisters, Jeannette Latour, Beatrice McNamara, and Yvonne Morin, and her brother, Achille Viger; her brother-in-law, Alfred Gately, sister-in-law, Catherine Gately Baril and many nieces and nephews. Leona was raised in Worcester, spent much of her life in Spencer, returning again to Worcester. She was a hard worker, competitive in sports and games, loved to dance and have fun, and will be remembered for her willingness to try new things and to lend a helping hand. Leona's family has deep appreciation for Goddard-Homestead House and staff for the thoughtful care and warm home they provided these past 3 years and to JCC Hospice for their support and guidance at a difficult time. Service and burial in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery in Spencer will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St. Spencer.





