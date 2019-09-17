|
|
Leona LaFountain, 82
WEBSTER - Leona LaFountain, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, September 15th, 2019 at Webster Manor. Ms. LaFountain was born in Webster Ma. She was the eldest daughter of the late Joseph and Constance Jeffrey (Lamothe).
Leona is survived by her five children Lynne Sward of North Grosvenordale, Ct; Mark LaFountain and wife Kim of Northbridge, Ma; Luann LaFountain and husband David of Oxford, Ma; Suzanne Chase of Webster, Ma; Leonard LaFountain and wife Karen of Aliso Viejo, Ca. Leona also leaves behind her 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
1 brother: Leonard Jeffrey and wife Sandy of Foresthill, Ca; 2 sisters: Elaine Jeffrey of Quinebaug, Ct and Jeanne Wunsch and husband Edward of Webster, Ma; 2 aunts: Natalie Blouin of Dudley, Ma; Jeanne Cary of Coxsackie, NY.
Leona dedicated her life to helping others in their time of need, working as a Police Dispatcher. She worked for the Dudley Police Department for 43 years before retiring in 2010. She was also the secretary for the Eastern Connecticut Police Association and part of the Dudley Police/ Dispatch Association. She was also the secretary to the chief of police for many years. After retiring in 2010, Lee spent most of her time doting over her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed feeding the squirrels peanuts and watching them out the window. She loved to read books and do crossword puzzles. anyone who has ever been to Leona's house, knows how much she loved wind chimes and plants.
Leona will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, a caring sister and a dedicated dispatcher. Calling hours will be Monday, September 23rd from 5pm to 8pm. Prayer Service will be held Tuesday, September 24th at 10am. Both will be held at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave, Dudley Ma. Burial will immediately follow after the prayer service at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Webster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dudley Police Association, 71 West Main St, Dudley, Ma 01571.
www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019