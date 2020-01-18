|
Leona "Lee" R. (Vasseur) Maio, 93
Paxton - Leona "Lee" R. (Vasseur) Maio, 93, beloved wife of Anthony Maio, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Born in Worcester and raised in the Cherry Valley section of Leicester, a daughter of the late Alfred and Adelina (LeClair) Vasseur. Lee graduated from St. Peter's High School and was the head bookkeeper for Worcester Headwear for five years and Millbrook Distributers for eighteen years. Lee's life was centered on her family and strong faith in God. She was a devout member of St. Columba Church in Paxton. She was a member of the Senior Citizen Club of Leicester and the Senior Citizens of Leicester Bowling League for many years. Lee will be remembered as an outstanding cook, for her thriving gardens and her sense of humor. She enjoyed doing puzzles and time spent with her family and friends at Wells beach.
She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband of 43 years, Anthony; her daughter, Karla Peterson and her husband, Allen of Barre; her two sons, Philip Maio and his wife, Linda of Auburn and Paul Maio and his wife, Christine of New Braintree; her sister, Theresa Smith of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Thomas, Benjamin and Jason; seven great-grandchildren, Haeden, Mackenzie,Cooper, Addison, Julia, Tatum and Maverick; her two Goddaughters, nieces Donna Smith and Kimberly Vasseur; and several nieces and nephews. Lee also leaves behind another member of her family, her faithful companion, "Pebbles". She was predeceased by her two sisters, Gladys Farrell and Lorraine Norcross and her two brothers, Al Vasseur and Harvey Vasseur.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 23 at St. Columba Church, 10 Richards Avenue, Paxton. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Senior Citizen Club of Leicester, 40 Winslow Avenue, Leicester, MA 01524.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020