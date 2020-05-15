Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
Leona Smith
Leona M. Smith, 92

Worcester - Leona M. (St. Denis) Smith, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus.

Leona "Lee" leaves seven children; Dorothy Stone and husband Bradford of Holden, Susan Mesale and her husband John "Jack" of Shrewsbury, Christine Hamm and her husband Joseph of Rochdale, George E. III and his partner Lisa of Shrewsbury, Kevin and his wife Marie of Clearwater Beach, Florida, Patricia Bergeron and her husband James of Spencer, and James and his wife Jennifer of Boylston. She also leaves twenty-one grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her older sister, Lorraine of Holden. Leona was predeceased by her husband, of fifty-six years, George "Smitty" Smith, in 2007.

Born in Spencer, MA in 1927 to Valmore and Dorothy (Bassett) St. Dennis, she attended Spencer Public Schools until her high school years, when she attended Nicolet, a private Catholic school in Quebec, Canada. Leona then went on to graduate from St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Worcester, MA.

Leona was a Registered Nurse and worked at St. Vincent's Hospital and Belmont Nursing Home throughout her career. Throughout Leona's lifetime, she always enjoyed staying active, through her gardening, sweeping the streets, mowing the lawn, line dancing, and love for family vacations to Hampton Beach. She especially loved all her wonderful friends at the Old Colony Apartments, including playing cards and dominoes with them.

Above all, Leona was first and foremost a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was always the "go-to" mother for the neighborhood whenever someone was sick. Lauri Anderson and Rick Jablonski especially owe their lives from when she saved them from choking.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral service will be held privately at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester, MA. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of UMASS Medical Center for their kindness and compassion throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to .

The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020
