Leona A. Valk, 91Worcester - Leona A. Valk, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 11, 2020 at CareOne Millbury.She was born on September 2, 1928 a daughter of the late Alphonz and Anna (Rajackiute) Dupkis. She attended local schools and began working at the former State Mutual Insurance Company now known as Hanover Insurance. She met and married Louis Valk and the two began a family. Following the birth of their children, Mrs. Valk took a hiatus from work to raise them. She later returned to work at State Mutual where she ran the Word Processing Department for many years until her retirement. She also worked for many years as a bookkeeper with her family's construction company, Valk Construction.Mrs. Valk was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with her husband on their boat along the Pawcatuck River. Many wonderful memories were made with her husband traveling on his motorcycle with the "Blue Knights Club", a fraternal organization of law enforcement members who share a passion for motorcycle riding.She leaves behind many that will miss her dearly including her children, Louis Andrew Valk and his companion, Dominique Nicolay and James Valk and his spouse, Elaine, all of Worcester; her grandchildren, Andrew Valk and his spouse, Cory, Stephanie McGreevy and her spouse, Jake and Michelle Valk, as well as great grandchildren, Scarlett Rae McGreevy, Arden Claire Enangeline Valk and Laraya Marie Irene Valk; several extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband, Louis Valk, her grandson, Brian Valk and a brother, Edward Dupkis.Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Thursday, July 16 with visiting hours from 9:30am until 10:45am at the Fay Brothers Life Celebration Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Boylston. Any motorcycle enthusiasts are encouraged to attend on two wheels.