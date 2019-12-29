Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fay Brothers Funeral Home
1 West Boylston St
West Boylston, MA 01583
(508) 835-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Benson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Benson Obituary
Leonard R. Benson, 99

West Boylston - Leonard R. Benson, 99, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in the Oakdale Nursing Center.

His wife, Ruth M. (Boulay) Benson passed away in 2016. He leaves a son Richard; son-in-law, Walter Dulmaine; grandchildren, Christopher and Kimberly Dulmaine; a, brother, Hank Benson; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughters, Dale Dulmaine and Donna Benson and brothers, Stanley and Gus. He was born in Worcester, son of Otto and Hilma Benson. He served in the Army Air Corp as a Lieutenant during WWII on a B24 Bomber in Italy. Lenny was a supervisor for Plant 8 at Norton Company, before retiring.

Funeral Services will be held privately. Arrangements in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston Street.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fay Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -