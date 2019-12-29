|
Leonard R. Benson, 99
West Boylston - Leonard R. Benson, 99, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in the Oakdale Nursing Center.
His wife, Ruth M. (Boulay) Benson passed away in 2016. He leaves a son Richard; son-in-law, Walter Dulmaine; grandchildren, Christopher and Kimberly Dulmaine; a, brother, Hank Benson; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughters, Dale Dulmaine and Donna Benson and brothers, Stanley and Gus. He was born in Worcester, son of Otto and Hilma Benson. He served in the Army Air Corp as a Lieutenant during WWII on a B24 Bomber in Italy. Lenny was a supervisor for Plant 8 at Norton Company, before retiring.
Funeral Services will be held privately. Arrangements in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston Street.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019