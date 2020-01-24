|
|
Leonard L. Bernard, 79
SOUTHBRIDGE - Leonard L. Bernard, 79, of South Street, died January 23, 2020 in Harrington Memorial Hospital after an illness.
He leaves his wife of 47 years Maria "Mary" I. (Caez) Bernard, a son David T. Bernard of Southbridge, a brother Conrad D. Bernard of Jefferson, a sister Kathleen Beford and her husband Peter of Spencer, a granddaughter Samantha Bernard and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter Robin Bernard and two brothers; Michael & William Bernard.
Leonard was born in Worcester, son of Conrad A. and Terese M. (Small) Bernard. He was a wire drawer for many years at GF Wright Wire Co. before retiring. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Funeral services and burial are private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing funeral arrangements.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020