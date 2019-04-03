|
|
Leonard A. Drake, 80
CHARLTON - Leonard A. Drake, 80, of Hiland Road died peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Harrington Hospital after a brief illness.
He leaves his wife of 52 years, Theresa A. (Langevin) Drake; two sons, Christopher W. Drake of Charlton and Mark J. Drake and his wife Jennifer of Rogers, Ark. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Emily I. Drake.
Leonard was an auto-body technician for many years before retiring and becoming an entrepreneur. A true Renaissance man, who always provided for his family through all hardships. He will be missed and thought of during the best of times.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed vacationing in Maine. He loved spending time with his sons and his wife.
At Leonard's request no funeral services are planned. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing funeral arrangements.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019