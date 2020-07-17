Leonard H. Johnson IIWorcester - Leonard H. Johnson II, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. His devoted wife of 73 years Shirlee (Sandberg) Johnson predeceased him in January. He leaves 2 sons- Leonard "Lenny" Johnson III and Neil Johnson and his partner James Gurnick all of Worcester; a grandson Daniel C. Johnson; several nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law Joyce Sandberg and her life partner MaryBeth Greenleaf of FL.Leonard was born in Worcester, son of the late Leonard and Nora (Manville) Johnson. He graduated from Commerce High School and proudly served his country in the US Navy. He worked as a supervisor at Wyman Gordon Company for many years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, SAC Park and was a member and past Master of the Isaiah Thomas Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed spending time at his summer home in Hyannis.According to Leonard's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leonard's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Charity. To leave an online condolence message, please visit