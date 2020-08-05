Leonard J. Lafleche, 83



Southbridge - Leonard J. Lafleche, 83 died peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 at The Hermitage Healthcare in Worcester.



Mr. Lafleche was born and raised in Southbridge and was a graduate of the former Notre Dame High School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and the National Guard before settling in downtown Boston, where he worked as a banker at the former Boston Five Cents Savings Bank for many years. In the early 1990s, Mr. Lafleche moved to Charlton, where he lived with and cared for his younger brother, Jean, a quadriplegic, for more than 20 years.



In his younger days, Mr. Lafleche enjoyed an active social life and vacationing on Cape Cod. He was a lifelong devotee of bingo and classic movies, the latter of which he had an encyclopedic knowledge. Mr. Lafleche cherished his family and was never shy to boast about it to anyone who would listen. There is nothing he enjoyed more than family gatherings for birthdays or holidays. He had an incredible memory and loved to share stories about his younger years.



Mr. Lafleche was predeceased by his parents, Edmund and Bella Lafleche, and his younger brothers, Jean Lafleche and Donald Lafleche. He is survived by his nephews, Adam (wife Erin) and Brian (wife Vanessa); his niece, Michelle Thammavongsa (husband Sam); former sister-in-law, Annette Malouin; and his nieces and nephews, Hunter, Dylan, Juliana, Justin, Abigail and Cecelia. He adored them all. They will miss him dearly.



At Mr. Lafleche's request, no services will be held.





