Leonard A. Rainville, 79Berlin - Leonard A. Rainville, 79, life long resident of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He is pre-deceased by his parents Raymond J. & Irene (Paquette) Rainville. He is survived by his siblings and their spouses: Norman Rainville & Beverly; Conrad Rainville; Robert Rainville & Sharon; Phillip Rainville; Ruth Amato; Claude Rainville; Jacqueline Lariviere & Scott; Jeanne Rainville; Judith Rainville & Peter Slik; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.A graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1959, Leonard furthered his education at Worcester Junior College and Central New England College, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. As a youth, Leonard participated enthusiastically in the Boy Scouts of America-Troop 1 in Berlin and succeeded to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. He too was an active member of the Berlin Explorers Club. As a young man, Len enlisted in the Massachusetts Army National Guard and served with the 110th Armor Regiment for more than six years. After many years as a Mechanical Engineer, Leonard's career path changed when he chose to continue working the Rainville Dairy Farm. He readily took on the rigors and challenges facing dairy farms in Massachusetts, often writing letters to the Department of Agriculture voicing the need for change. He paternally cared for his "girls" the cows, only giving up this calling upon his recent health decline. A graveside service will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the North Cemetery, Highland St., Berlin. Guests are kindly asked to observe appropriate social distancing guidelines and wear a mask while attending. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Leonard Rainville to: Meals on Wheels, c/o Berlin Council on Aging, 12 Woodward Ave., Berlin, MA 01503.