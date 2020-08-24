Leonard Renauld 83



Sterling - passed away peacefully on August 22 in the home he constructed as an inexperienced but determined newlywed 58 years ago, surrounded by the family he built it for.



He is survived by his wife Nancy (Cox), his daughter, Anita Sullivan of Sterling, his son Lenny of Gardner, his son Kenny and wife Terri of Sterling; grandchildren Shamus, Ted, Everett and Liam Sullivan and John-Paul, Emily and Cecily Renauld and his dogs Colby and Jax. He was predeceased by his grandson Danny Renauld and many dog companions over the years.



As a young man he was both an avid hunter and fisherman but continued with his love of fishing into his 80's. He fished in many areas of the U.S. and Canada but his favorite spot was fishing the Cape with his long time fishing buddy Jim Bender.



Lenny was a family man who could fix most anything and although he was born in Worcester and spent years as a young boy in Detroit before returning to Worcester, he adapted quickly to a more rural life in Sterling becoming an accomplished vegetable gardener. He enjoyed long drives through the back roads of MA without the radio on.



Per Lenny's wishes there will be no services. The family will meet privately to celebrate the many ways he touched their lives.



The family is grateful to Salmon Hospice, especially nurse Karen for her compassionate care and support.





