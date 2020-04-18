|
Leroy A. Hermanson, 87
Millbury - Leroy "Roy" A. Hermanson, 87, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus. He was born in Gloucester, the son of John Alban and Margaret (Johnson) Hermanson and had lived most of his life in Holden.
Roy graduated from Holden High School and enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1952. He proudly served his country before being honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1954. Following his service, he completed his education at Worcester State College after which he became a science teacher. Roy was best known as a gifted brick mason who owned his own company for many years before retiring.
He leaves his children, Jeffrey Hermanson and his wife, Claudia Centomini of West Windsor, VT, Lorrie Comeford and her husband, Keith of Middleton, Beth Kinsley and her husband, John of Scituate, Tabitha Hermanson of Webster, Homer Hermanson and his wife, Kelli of Jacksonville, NC, Wazie Hermanson of Webster and Selina Paine of Windham, NH; his grandchildren, Rebecca and Katherine Comeford, John Jr., Louisa and Amelia Kinsley, Xavien Hermanson and Dakota and Savanah Paine; his sister, Phyllis Lorrain of Holden; his former spouse, Jean Benanti of Quechee, VT; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Lorraine Fuller and his former spouse, Gloria Hermanson.
Due to the national health crisis, funeral services for Roy are private and will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Worcester State Foundation, 486 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA 01602 www.worcester.edu/giving
Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020