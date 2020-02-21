|
|
Leslie "Skip" Stienstra
Vista California - Leslie "Skip" Stienstra, of Vista, California, passed away on February, 18, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born on June, 10, 1947 in Whitinsville, Massachusetts to George and Mary (Leslie) Stienstra and attended Sutton Memorial High School.
Skip was a Quartermaster in the United States Navy for 14 years before leaving the navy in 1978. He then earned his Master's Papers as a merchant seaman which allowed him to captain ocean vessels of unlimited tonnage around the world. He semi-retired in 2001 and became the manager of Hat Island off of the Washington coast near Seattle. In 2007 Skip retired and moved to Vista California where he resided until his death.
Skip is survived by his brother, Chris Stienstra and his wife Peggy, of Millbury, Massachusetts. Skip is also survived by his unique "family" of friends in Vista whom he enjoyed and loved. Skip has 5 grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew.
At Skip's request, there will be no services. Skip will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered into the Pacific ocean where he spent most of his life.
If anyone wishes to make a contribution, please donate to a in Skip's name.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020