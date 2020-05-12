Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
1942 - 2020
Lester Thomas Obituary
Lester A. Thomas, 77

Worcester - Lester A. Thomas, 77, of Worcester, passed away on Monday, May 11th in Saint Vincent Hospital after an illness.

Mr. Thomas was married for 39 years to the late Angeline (Nadeau) Thomas who died in 2008. He is survived by his three daughters, Yvette Thomas of Newport, Maine, Suzette Thomas of Worcester and Laurette Pilkington of Gilmanton, NH; two brothers, Calvin McDaniel of Halfway, MO and Michael McDaniel of Bonita Springs, FL; two sisters, Florence Henry and Patricia McDaniel both of Worcester; 2 grandchildren, Deja and Kia Ferguson; three great grandchildren, Jaymez Smick, Jude Smick and Lyla Bedard and many nephews and nieces.

Lester was born in New York, NY son of the late Lester Thomas and Lillian (Ouellette) D'Angelo and is also predeceased by two brothers, Robert and James McDaniel.

Mr. Thomas proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and worked for the City of Worcester for 30 years with the Department of Public Works in the Street Division as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Dudley-Gendron American Legion Post 414 in Sutton and was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. Lester was a proud father and grandfather and was always the happiest when he was spending time with his family and socializing with his friends.

Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life for Mr. Thomas will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions in memory of Lester may be made to Veterans Inc. 69 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605.

Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Lester or to sign his online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 17, 2020
