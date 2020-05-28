Letitia Williamson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Letitia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Letitia M. Williamson, 91

SHREWSBURY/DELRAY BEACH, FL - Letitia M. "Letty" (Cutty) Williamson, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her daughters on Saturday May 23, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of the BRITTON - SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury. Complete obituary will be published in Sunday's (May 31, 2020) edition of the newspaper.

www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved