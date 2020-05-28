Letitia M. Williamson, 91
SHREWSBURY/DELRAY BEACH, FL - Letitia M. "Letty" (Cutty) Williamson, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her daughters on Saturday May 23, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of the BRITTON - SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury. Complete obituary will be published in Sunday's (May 31, 2020) edition of the newspaper.
www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2020.