Lezora Carter, 79
Worcester - Lezora "Mommy" Carter, 79, a devoted mother, sister, aunt and grandmother passed away unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by loved ones, Thursday, January 31, 2019.
Lezora Carter was born on August 12, 1939 in Sunflower, Mississippi to the parents of the late Reverend Robert and Florine Carter, she moved from Sunflower MS, to Worcester MA in 1968 to further her education and career.
Lezora is survived by her children, Alvin Carter of Southbridge, MA; John Carter of Worcester, MA; Glen Carter (predeceased); James Carter of Sunflower, MS; Eddie Carter and his wife Susan of CA; Anthony Carter of Worcester, MA and her only daughter, Rachel Carter- Lee and her husband Timothy of GA.
Lezora's family will celebrate her life and her faith on Saturday February 9, 2019 at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester. Calling hours will be 1-3pm with a service at 3pm. Burial will private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019