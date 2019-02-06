Home
Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Lezora Carter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lezora Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lezora Carter


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lezora Carter Obituary
Lezora Carter, 79

Worcester - Lezora "Mommy" Carter, 79, a devoted mother, sister, aunt and grandmother passed away unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by loved ones, Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Lezora Carter was born on August 12, 1939 in Sunflower, Mississippi to the parents of the late Reverend Robert and Florine Carter, she moved from Sunflower MS, to Worcester MA in 1968 to further her education and career.

Lezora is survived by her children, Alvin Carter of Southbridge, MA; John Carter of Worcester, MA; Glen Carter (predeceased); James Carter of Sunflower, MS; Eddie Carter and his wife Susan of CA; Anthony Carter of Worcester, MA and her only daughter, Rachel Carter- Lee and her husband Timothy of GA.

Lezora's family will celebrate her life and her faith on Saturday February 9, 2019 at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester. Calling hours will be 1-3pm with a service at 3pm. Burial will private at the convenience of the family.

To leave a note of condolence or to share a memory of Lezora please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now