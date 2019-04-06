|
Libra M. Zolla
SHREWSBURY - Libra M. (Mastrorio) "Lee" Zolla, longtime resident of Shrewsbury died peacefully in her home on Friday April 5, 2019. Calling hours for Lee will be on Tuesday, April 9th from 4-7 pm in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday April 10th at 10 am at Saint Mary's Church. Lee's complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019