1/1
Lila Mason
1936 - 2020

Lila Louise Mason

Lady Lake - Lila Louise Mason nee Pronto, 84, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on July 17, 2020. Lila was born on January 3rd, 1936 in Brookfield, MA, to the late Lillian Rachel (Menard) and Clifton Francis Pronto. Lila is survived by her daughter, Audrey Mason Kellaher (Michael Jimenez) of Leesburg, FL, Granddaughter, Sarah Cichielo (James) of Fruitland Park FL, Great Grandchildren, Collin Anderson, Brendon Kellaher, Carlie Cichielo , Alex Cichielo and Alivia Cichielo, devoted niece Lorraine Huard and numerous other nieces and nephews. Lila was preceded by her husband Stanley Mason of 63 years and husband George Kurtz of 1 year; Sister Eleanor Huard; Brothers, Kenneth Pronto, Francis Pronto and Granddaughter Corryne Kellaher. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.pagetheusfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Leesburg, FL.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Page-Theus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
914 W Main St
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-5511
