Lilian A. Guyette, 104
SHREWSBURY - Lilian A. "Lil" (Morel) Guyette, 104, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Friday May 8, 2020 at Sterling Village, Sterling, MA. Lilian was just five days shy of her 105th birthday!
Born in Worcester on May 13, 1915, to the late Walter W. and Alida E. (Gendron) Morel; she was raised and educated in Worcester and Shrewsbury. Lil was a longtime employee and personal friend of "Spag" of Spag's Supply Company, Shrewsbury, MA.
Lil was the loving wife of Bertram W. 'Bert' Guyette for 49 years. Bert predeceased her in 1986. Lil and Bert enjoyed many years of boating on their cabin cruiser as well as traveling throughout the country. She was a 75 year member of the Fairlawn Methodist Church in Shrewsbury, and a longstanding member of the Shrewsbury Grange.
She was an avid gardener and loved to square dance. Lil was a fun-loving person who enjoyed life, especially with her siblings, grandchildren, and her loving 'Yorkies.'
She is survived by her children, Janice A. Gates and her husband Kenneth of Brookfield, MA Clifford B. Guyette and his wife Carol of Thompson, CT; seven grandchildren, Gerald and Ronald Gates, Sandra Bakerlis, Judith Ruth Gaumond, Clifford Guyette, Cindy Perez, and Cariann Harsh; eleven great grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Lil was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Sunshine Latour, and her siblings, Robert Morel, Dorothy Allen, Vivian Smith, and Ruth Mills.
Services will be held at a later date, when it is deemed safe to gather publicly. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020