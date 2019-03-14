|
|
Lillian Malkasian, 96
Milford - Lillian S. (Tarpinian) Malkasian, 96, died Tuesday, March 12, at the Milford Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Malkasian leaves her son, Harry Malkasian and his wife Janice, of Whitinsville; and her daughter, Linda Faltaous and her husband Magdy, of Milford, with whom she lived. In addition, four grandchildren; Lori and her husband Joseph Brewer, of Whitinsville, Harry M. Malkasian, of Westford, Sonya and her husband Benjamin Campbell, of Milford, and Alexandra and her husband Nathan Johnson, of Webster; her six great-grandchildren: Molly Mae and Matilda Ruth Malkasian, Liliana Grace and Luke Benjamin Campbell, and Elija Paul and Ezekiel Nathan Johnson, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Harry, in 1965 and her brother James Demagian.
Born in Providence, RI, August 25, 1922, the daughter of Vartan and Siranoosh (Kilbakian) Tarpinian, she attended Providence Trade High School, concentrating on business. After marring in 1940, she moved to Whitinsville, working for 21 years as a millinery supervisor at the Upton Hat Factory and later at Fenwall Corp. In 1976 she started her business, "The Golden Thimble" on Church St., retiring at the age of 90.
Mrs. Malkasian was a member of Soorp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Apostolic Church, in Whitinsville. She was blessed by the pastoral care and loving-kindness of Rev. Fr. Mikael and Ygn. Susana Der Kosrofian and Very Rev. Fr. Aram and Ygn. Margaret Stepanian and the faithfulness of her many friends. She especially enjoyed baking for her friends and family, sewing, and spending time with her great-grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly.
Calling Hours are Sunday, March 17, 4-6PM, at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville. Mrs. Malkasian's Funeral Service is Monday, March 17, at 11AM, at Soorp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Apostolic Church, Whitinsville. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Soorp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Apostolic Church, 315 Church St., Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019