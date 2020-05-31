Lillian N. Grayson, 28Worcester - Lillian N. Grayson, 28, of Worcester died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26th at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, RI after being stricken ill.Lillian was born in the Queens section of New Work City, daughter of Donald Grayson and Angela Jones and is also survived by her longtime companion Jermaine Carter Jr. and their two children, Nia Carter and Kalei Carter; her two brothers, Brandon Grayson of Worcester and Jarrel Grayson of Marlborough; a sister, Joleesa Grayson of Worcester and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is predeceased by a son Cairo Carter.Lillian received an Associate's degree from Bay State College and was currently working as a financial advisor with NY Mellon Bank. She was a devoted mother who loved her children with everything that she had. Lillian was truly a people person and was known to her family and friends as "Lilly Love" their social butterfly. She loved to be with others and this was truly evident by the amount of times that she would invite her family and friends over to her house for a dinner or just simply to get together.She had many family and friends that came to her in times of need or just needed to talk. There were many people that looked at Lillian as a confidant, she will be sorely missed by all of her friends and family.Due to the current restrictions in place with the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral services are being held privately. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements.If you would like to share a memory of Lillian or sign her online guestbook, please visit