Lillian Marshall

Lillian Marshall Obituary
Lillian Elizabeth (Carlson) Marshall, 97

WORCESTER - It is with sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Lillian Elizabeth Marshall on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Hermitage HealthCare of Worcester, MA. She was 97 years old.

Born in Auburn, MA, she was a professional secretary for many years. She was a very active Volunteer for the Worcester School Department and she was Nationally recognized in 1998 as an Outstanding School Volunteer. Baking was part of her Swedish Heritage and Mrs. Marshall never visited anyone without a tray of her pastries. She will be missed.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd F. Marshall and by her parents, Exel and Hannah (Pearson) Carlson.

Per her request, there will not be any Calling Hours. There will be a private Graveside Service at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA. Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, Worcester, MA will be conducting the funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
