Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-6278
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Ozaniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian (Chupka) Ozaniak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian (Chupka) Ozaniak Obituary
Lillian M. (Chupka) Ozaniak, 87

DUDLEY, MA / WILSONVILLE, CT - Lillian M. (Chupka) Ozaniak, age 87, passed away with her family at her side. She was the wife of the late John A. Ozaniak who died Dec. 21, 2013.

She leaves her daughter Patricia Cahill of Dudley with which she made her home, a son Steven Ozaniak and his wife Cathy of Webster, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She also leaves a brother Paul Chupka and his wife Elizabeth of Kentucky, a brother-in-law Adam Ozaniak and his wife Terry of Webster, a sister-in-law Auore Ozaniak of Webster. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Stephen Ozaniak.

She was born in Whitinsville, daughter of the late John Chupka and Mary (Waslconsky) Chupka living in Dudley since 2014, prior to that living in Wilsonville, CT since 1953. She was a graduate of East Douglas High, class of 1950. She was a hairdresser for 51 years, working at Carrie's Beauty Salon. Lillian and her husband loved Polka dancing, loved animals, travel and shopping. She was active at St. Anthony of Padua Church singing in the Church Choir and with the group singing for the Pope in Rome. Lillian was a member of the Red Hat Society. The family is grateful for all her visiting angel aids and her two private aids. The family requests in lieu flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Team Barbara , 100 North Pkwy. Suite 105, Worcester, MA 01605 Hospice or the Community Cat Connection, 289 Thompson, Rd., Webster or Central MA Hospice, 191 Pakachaoag Ave., Auburn, MA 01501.

The funeral will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dudley, MA with burial in St. Joseph Garden of Peace, Webster. Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday 4-7 pm. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
Download Now