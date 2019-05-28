|
|
Lillian M. (Chupka) Ozaniak, 87
DUDLEY, MA / WILSONVILLE, CT - Lillian M. (Chupka) Ozaniak, age 87, passed away with her family at her side. She was the wife of the late John A. Ozaniak who died Dec. 21, 2013.
She leaves her daughter Patricia Cahill of Dudley with which she made her home, a son Steven Ozaniak and his wife Cathy of Webster, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She also leaves a brother Paul Chupka and his wife Elizabeth of Kentucky, a brother-in-law Adam Ozaniak and his wife Terry of Webster, a sister-in-law Auore Ozaniak of Webster. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Stephen Ozaniak.
She was born in Whitinsville, daughter of the late John Chupka and Mary (Waslconsky) Chupka living in Dudley since 2014, prior to that living in Wilsonville, CT since 1953. She was a graduate of East Douglas High, class of 1950. She was a hairdresser for 51 years, working at Carrie's Beauty Salon. Lillian and her husband loved Polka dancing, loved animals, travel and shopping. She was active at St. Anthony of Padua Church singing in the Church Choir and with the group singing for the Pope in Rome. Lillian was a member of the Red Hat Society. The family is grateful for all her visiting angel aids and her two private aids. The family requests in lieu flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Team Barbara , 100 North Pkwy. Suite 105, Worcester, MA 01605 Hospice or the Community Cat Connection, 289 Thompson, Rd., Webster or Central MA Hospice, 191 Pakachaoag Ave., Auburn, MA 01501.
The funeral will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dudley, MA with burial in St. Joseph Garden of Peace, Webster. Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday 4-7 pm. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019