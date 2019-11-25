|
|
Lillian E. Phelps (Madsen) Coulson
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Centenarian Lillian E. Phelps (Madsen) Coulson passed away on November 19, 2019 peacefully with her family.
Lillian was born on June 1, 1919 to Danish immigrants Emmy and Peter Madsen in Cedar Falls, IA where she lived with her 5 siblings. In 1940 she married the love of her life Everett Andrew Phelps of Waterloo, IA, with whom she had 4 children and was happily married for 38 years. After his passing in 1973 she traveled across the country and settled in Capitola, CA and met her second husband, Allen Earl Coulson, to whom she was married for 6 years. After his passing in 1983 she set off on a solo 6 year adventure traveling around the country in her motorhome, making new friends, teaching line dancing, singing and visiting family along the way. She then settled in San Marcos, CA with her sister (and partner in crime) Vera and daughter Julie until she moved to spend her final years in North Brookfield, MA with her daughters Elizabeth and Jane.
Lillian was a fiercely independent and bold soul who lived life to the fullest and loved music, dancing, reading, telling stories and jokes and meeting new people. She was tremendously proud of her children and grandchildren, who adored her. She was dedicated to the Heavenly Father and was an active church member in various communities. She was a shining light to all who met her.
She is preceded by her five siblings Helga, Vera,Robert, Richard and Jane, her 2 husbands and 2 children Scott Phelps and Jane A. Hayes. She is survived by her 2 daughters Julianne & husband Mike Tzendzalian and Elizabeth & her husband Gary Fuller; a daughter-in-law Kathy Phelps; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
There are no services. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield is directing arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be made to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019