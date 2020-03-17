|
|
Lillian (Goff) Rappaport, 105
Worcester - Lillian (Goff) Rappaport, age 105, died peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Jewish Healthcare Center.
Born in Worcester, Lillian was a daughter of Simon and Dora (Merkin) Goff, and was a lifelong resident.
Lillian leaves her son, Robert Rappaport and his wife, Shelley of Eastham, MA; her daughters, Elaine Klein and her husband, Sid of Orange, CT and Sheila Lopez of Milford, CT. She also leaves her 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Rappaport in 1985.
She worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Atlas Distributing, Inc., and later at UMASS Medical Center in the records department, continuing to work until she was 90 years old.
Lillian had a lifelong love of music. She was a violist for many years with the Worcester Symphony and continued playing the viola until the age of 100. Lillian was a member of Worcester's Joy of Music and the Worcester Music Study Group. Her motto (and secret to long life) was "Keep Moving" and she was an avid walker, seen for decades striding on the sidewalks of the Tatnuck Square area. The youngest of 7 children, Lillian became the family Matriarch, keeping her beloved family close for as long as she was able.
A private graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 19, at B'Nai Brith Cemetery in Worcester, under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Memorial Observance will be private.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Joy of Music, 1 Gorham Street, Worcester, MA 01605, the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609, the Eisenberg Assisted Living Residence, 631 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609, or to a .
