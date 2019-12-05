|
Lillian (Brigham) Reardon, 91
Lancaster - Lillian G. (Brigham) Reardon, 91, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home. Her husband of 39 years, Daniel Reardon, died in 1991. She is survived by her sons, Stephen Reardon, and his wife Dianne of Fitchburg; and Michael Reardon, of Lancaster, with whom she resided. She also leaves three grandchildren, Patrick Reardon of Fitchburg; Sean Reardon and his wife, Emilyne, of Leominster; and Molly Reardon of Gardner; one brother, James Brigham of Worcester, many loving nieces & nephews, and dear friends she has made throughout her life. She is pre-deceased by two sons, Daniel Reardon and William Reardon, a brother, Robert Brigham, and a sister, Helen Strom.
Lillian was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late Lena (Aubuchon) and Alfred Brigham and attended parochial schools. Nothing meant more to Lill than her family. First, her four boys, who brought her great joy through her life, and later, her three grandchildren, who meant so much to her. In addition to raising her family, she worked for many years at the Industrial School for Girls and the Perkins School in Lancaster. In her spare time, Lillian enjoyed reading, playing board and card games, and gardening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 809 Main St., Lancaster, with burial to follow in Eastwood Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lillian Reardon to: Health Alliance Hospice-60 Hospital Road, Leominster, MA 01453. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 13, 2019