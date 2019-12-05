Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church,
809 Main St.
Lancaster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Reardon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Reardon


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Reardon Obituary
Lillian (Brigham) Reardon, 91

Lancaster - Lillian G. (Brigham) Reardon, 91, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home. Her husband of 39 years, Daniel Reardon, died in 1991. She is survived by her sons, Stephen Reardon, and his wife Dianne of Fitchburg; and Michael Reardon, of Lancaster, with whom she resided. She also leaves three grandchildren, Patrick Reardon of Fitchburg; Sean Reardon and his wife, Emilyne, of Leominster; and Molly Reardon of Gardner; one brother, James Brigham of Worcester, many loving nieces & nephews, and dear friends she has made throughout her life. She is pre-deceased by two sons, Daniel Reardon and William Reardon, a brother, Robert Brigham, and a sister, Helen Strom.

Lillian was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late Lena (Aubuchon) and Alfred Brigham and attended parochial schools. Nothing meant more to Lill than her family. First, her four boys, who brought her great joy through her life, and later, her three grandchildren, who meant so much to her. In addition to raising her family, she worked for many years at the Industrial School for Girls and the Perkins School in Lancaster. In her spare time, Lillian enjoyed reading, playing board and card games, and gardening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 809 Main St., Lancaster, with burial to follow in Eastwood Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lillian Reardon to: Health Alliance Hospice-60 Hospital Road, Leominster, MA 01453. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -