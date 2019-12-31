|
|
Lillian M. "Lilly" (Campo) Susienka, 90
WHITINSVILLE - Lillian M. "Lilly" (Campo) Susienka, 90, of Elm Place passed away peacefully in her home, Tues. Dec. 31st 2019 after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Rudolph J. "Rudy" Susienka Jr., who passed away in 2011.
Lilly leaves behind 2 daughters, Susan Roy of Northbridge and Sandra Benton and her husband Steven of Whitinsville; 2 sons, John Susienka and his wife Lori of Douglas, and David Susienka of Whitinsville; 6 grandchildren, Jonathan and Meagan Roy, Natalie and Nicholas Susienka, and Bailey and Brandon Susienka; and 4 great grandchildren, Jacob Berkowitz, Clementine Roy, Jace Nolan, and Reilyn Handriks; 2 sisters, Frances McGee of Whitinsville, and Joan Dion of Uxbridge; a brother, Richard Campo of Swansea; sister-in-laws, Arlene Campo of Douglas, and Yvette Campo of Uxbridge; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Stacia Susienka of Northbridge, as well as many nieces, nephews, and good friends. She was predeceased by 3 brothers, Anthony, Kenneth, and Robert Campo, and 2 sisters, Earleen Lesco and Bernice Benoit.
Born in Whitinsville on March 31, 1929, she was the daughter of Anthony and Louise (White) Campo and resided in Whitinsville her entire life. She attended Northbridge public schools. After her children were grown, she worked part time for Bernat Yarns in Uxbridge. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and good friend who enjoyed spending time with her family, and going out with her girlfriends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Lilly also enjoyed reading, bowling, vacationing at the summer cottage in Narragansett, RI and following the Northbridge High School sports teams. She was a life long member of St. Patrick's Church in Whitinsville, and served on their bereavement Committee.
Lilly's family would like to thank Dr. Mona Kaddis and Adonica Racicot, RN of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute along with the Salmon VNA & Hospice of Milford for their compassionate care and exceptional family support during her illness
Her funeral will be held on Mon. January 6, 2020 from Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville with a mass at 11 am, St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held Sun. Jan. 5th from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lilly's memory may be made to: The Whitinsville Social Library, 17 Church St., Whitinsville MA 01588, or to the MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad St., Ste 150, Yardville, NJ 08620, or donate on line at: http://www.mds-foundation.org To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: http://www.JackmanFuneralHomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020