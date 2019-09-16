Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Lillian Wray


1917 - 2019
Lillian Wray Obituary
Lillian V. (Tetreault) Wray, 101

Auburn - Lillian V. (Tetreault) Wray, 101, died peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She is survived by her daughter, Susan L. Cohen and her husband James of White River Junction, VT; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two children, Jane O. Lentz who died in 1995, and David W. Wray who died in 2017. She was born in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of the late Alexander and Lillian (Quillia) Tetreault, and lived in Auburn since 2001. She graduated from South High School in Worcester in 1935 and Becker College in 1937.

Mrs. Wray was a bookkeeper for over 25 years at Eastern Auto Body in Worcester. She was proud of her time playing basketball in high school and college. She enjoyed painting, traveling, and the Red Sox.

A private graveside service will be held at Hope Cemetery in Worcester at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Auburn Visiting Nurses, 191 Pakachoag St., Auburn, MA 01501. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019
